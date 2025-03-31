Intense Manhunt: Security Forces Track Escaped Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces and police have cordoned off regions in Jammu and Kashmir following reports of suspected terrorist movements after a deadly encounter last week. The operation is in response to intelligence about three individuals believed to have escaped from the Kathua district skirmish.

The tense situation unfolded after a severe gunfight in the secluded Sanyal forest area, which resulted in the deaths of two terrorists and four police officers, along with injuries to three others, including a deputy superintendent of police.

Fresh leads suggest the terrorists sought refuge in the Juthana area of the Rajbagh belt, prompting a swift search by the authorities. Local residents reported the suspects sought food in a nearby village before disappearing into the jungle, heightening security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)