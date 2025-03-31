Intense Manhunt: Security Forces Track Escaped Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert after receiving fresh reports of three terrorists who escaped an earlier encounter. A fierce gunfight previously led to the deaths of two terrorists and four policemen. Authorities have cordoned off areas to track the suspects.
Security forces and police have cordoned off regions in Jammu and Kashmir following reports of suspected terrorist movements after a deadly encounter last week. The operation is in response to intelligence about three individuals believed to have escaped from the Kathua district skirmish.
The tense situation unfolded after a severe gunfight in the secluded Sanyal forest area, which resulted in the deaths of two terrorists and four police officers, along with injuries to three others, including a deputy superintendent of police.
Fresh leads suggest the terrorists sought refuge in the Juthana area of the Rajbagh belt, prompting a swift search by the authorities. Local residents reported the suspects sought food in a nearby village before disappearing into the jungle, heightening security concerns.
