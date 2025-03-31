Tragic Hit-and-Run Incident Claims Lives of Two Young Motorcyclists

In a tragic incident, two young men were killed in a hit-and-run accident while riding their motorcycle in Sikandrarao Kotwali.

The accident occurred around 10.30 pm on Sunday when Anil Singh, 25, and Satyam, 26, were returning home on Eta Road.

The motorcycle was hit from behind by an unidentified vehicle near Toli village, resulting in both men dying at the scene, according to local police.

Authorities are making earnest efforts to identify and locate the vehicle responsible for this fatal accident, as confirmed by Sikandrarao Kotwali Station House Officer Arvind Rathi.

(With inputs from agencies.)