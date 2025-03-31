Assam Extends AFSPA in Three Districts Amidst Decreasing Unrest
The Assam government extends the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in three districts for six more months, citing security concerns. While the law is withdrawn from Dibrugarh, reports indicate improvement in the state's overall security. The act's extension follows sporadic insurgent activities in certain areas.
The Assam government announced an extension of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, known as AFSPA, in three state districts for an additional six months. This decision followed a detailed assessment of the current law and order situation in the region.
Authorities have decided to withdraw the controversial measure from Dibrugarh district, noting significant security improvements. Home and Political Department Secretary, Debaprasad Misra, highlighted that regions like Tinsukia, Charaideo, and Sivasagar will remain under the act due to ongoing threats from active militant groups like ULFA (I).
Despite these improvements, certain security concerns persist. Sporadic insurgent activities, including the planting of IEDs and kidnappings for ransom, have prompted the government to maintain AFSPA in the identified districts. Meanwhile, human rights activists continue to call for a complete withdrawal of the law across the Northeast, citing cases of civilian casualties.
