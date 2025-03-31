Parliamentary Panel Pushes for IAS Accountability and Recruitment Reforms

A recent Parliamentary committee has urged the government to impose penalties or take corrective measures against Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers who fail to file their property details within the designated deadline. This recommendation comes amid revelations of a significant number of officers not submitting their immovable property returns (IPRs) in recent years.

The committee's report, presented in Parliament on March 27, highlighted the non-filing of returns by 91 officers in 2024 and 73 in the preceding year. The lapse in filing also led to the denial of vigilance clearance, essential for certain posts, to several officers in past years, thereby affecting administrative efficiency.

To address these challenges, the committee proposed a centralized monitoring system and a task force within the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to ensure timely compliance. Alongside this, penalties for non-compliance and a strategic overhaul of the recruitment process to fill the existing shortage of 1,316 IAS officers were recommended to boost public governance capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)