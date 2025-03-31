Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Force Blocks Massive Drone Assault

The Ukrainian air force reported that Russia launched 131 drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles in overnight attacks. Of these, 57 drones were shot down and 45 were disrupted by electronic countermeasures. The fate of 29 remaining drones was not detailed by the military.

The Ukrainian air force announced on Monday that Russia had launched a total of 131 drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles in attacks that occurred overnight.

According to the air force, their defenses successfully neutralized 57 drones, while another 45 drones failed to reach their intended targets likely due to electronic countermeasures.

The military has not yet provided information regarding the outcome of the 29 remaining drones.

