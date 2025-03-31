Ukrainian Air Force Blocks Massive Drone Assault
The Ukrainian air force reported that Russia launched 131 drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles in overnight attacks. Of these, 57 drones were shot down and 45 were disrupted by electronic countermeasures. The fate of 29 remaining drones was not detailed by the military.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 31-03-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 11:43 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The Ukrainian air force announced on Monday that Russia had launched a total of 131 drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles in attacks that occurred overnight.
According to the air force, their defenses successfully neutralized 57 drones, while another 45 drones failed to reach their intended targets likely due to electronic countermeasures.
The military has not yet provided information regarding the outcome of the 29 remaining drones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fire Doused at Yaysk Oil Refinery as Officials Rule Out Drone Attack
Drone Attack Sparks Major Blaze at Russia's Engels Base
Drone Attack Ignites Blaze at Russian Oil Depot
Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Emergency in Russia's Engels District
Tensions Rise: Ukraine Accused of Violating Moratorium with Drone Attack