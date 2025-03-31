Left Menu

Missing U.S. Soldiers' Vehicle Found in Lithuanian Peat Bog

Lithuanian authorities have recovered an armored vehicle belonging to four missing U.S. soldiers in a peat bog in a Baltic military training area. Recovery efforts continue at Pabrade, near Belarus, as both Lithuanian military police and U.S. investigators work to determine further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 31-03-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 12:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, Lithuanian officials announced on Monday that the armored vehicle of four missing U.S. soldiers has been retrieved from a peat bog in a Baltic military training area. The soldiers remain unaccounted for.

Authorities confirmed that recovery operations continue at the Pabrade training ground, located near the Belarus border. Lithuanian military police, alongside U.S. investigators, are diligently working at the site.

The search operation commenced on March 25, and the vehicle was found submerged more than five meters deep the following day. Officials urge patience as the investigation progresses.

