Missing U.S. Soldiers' Vehicle Found in Lithuanian Peat Bog

In a significant development, Lithuanian officials announced on Monday that the armored vehicle of four missing U.S. soldiers has been retrieved from a peat bog in a Baltic military training area. The soldiers remain unaccounted for.

Authorities confirmed that recovery operations continue at the Pabrade training ground, located near the Belarus border. Lithuanian military police, alongside U.S. investigators, are diligently working at the site.

The search operation commenced on March 25, and the vehicle was found submerged more than five meters deep the following day. Officials urge patience as the investigation progresses.

