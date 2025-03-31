Left Menu

Bridging the Gender Gap in CPSE Leadership

A recent parliamentary panel report highlights the underrepresentation of women in leadership roles within central public sector enterprises. It suggests that the DoPT should examine and address the barriers facing women in top positions, aligning with the government's 'Nari Shakti' policy to promote gender equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 13:13 IST
Bridging the Gender Gap in CPSE Leadership
  • Country:
  • India

A Parliamentary panel has voiced concerns over the lack of women in leadership positions within central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), advocating for measures to address this disparity.

The panel's findings arose during its review of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), responsible for shaping managerial policies and advising on executive appointments in CPSEs.

In its recent report to Parliament, the committee emphasized the need for the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to tackle the gender imbalance, with women representing a mere 7% at the management level, urging action in line with the 'Nari Shakti' policy for greater gender inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

