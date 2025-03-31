Bridging the Gender Gap in CPSE Leadership
A recent parliamentary panel report highlights the underrepresentation of women in leadership roles within central public sector enterprises. It suggests that the DoPT should examine and address the barriers facing women in top positions, aligning with the government's 'Nari Shakti' policy to promote gender equality.
- Country:
- India
A Parliamentary panel has voiced concerns over the lack of women in leadership positions within central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), advocating for measures to address this disparity.
The panel's findings arose during its review of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), responsible for shaping managerial policies and advising on executive appointments in CPSEs.
In its recent report to Parliament, the committee emphasized the need for the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to tackle the gender imbalance, with women representing a mere 7% at the management level, urging action in line with the 'Nari Shakti' policy for greater gender inclusivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Innovative Rainwater Solutions: NDMC Adopts Modular Pit Technology
Tech Mahindra Amplifies AI Adoption with Google Cloud Alliance
IATA Advocates for Digital Identity Adoption to Bolster Aviation Security and Operational Efficiency
Modi govt moving forward with a ruthless approach against Naxalites; adopting a zero tolerance policy against them: Amit Shah.
Viral Videos Revolutionize Dog Adoption at Nashville Shelter