Demands Rise for Equal Application of UAPA in Religious Blast Case

In Maharashtra's Beed district, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel has urged the invocation of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against two people arrested over a mosque explosion. The incident took place early Sunday at Ardha Masla village in Georai tehsil, just ahead of Gudi Padwa and Ramzan Eid festivities.

While the blast damaged the mosque's internal structure, no injuries were reported. The police subsequently detained Vijay Rama Gavhane and Sriram Ashok Sagde. Addressing the media post-Eid prayers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jaleel pressed for the UAPA's enactment, citing inconsistencies in legal consequences when similar threats occur at Muslim sites.

Jaleel additionally criticized house demolitions, particularly of those arrested in unrelated violence, questioning their legality. Beed authorities maintain that the suspects remain in custody until April 3, pending further judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)