Left Menu

Demands Rise for Equal Application of UAPA in Religious Blast Case

AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel calls for the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against two individuals arrested for allegedly causing a mosque blast in Maharashtra's Beed district. The incident, occurring just before significant festivals, damaged the mosque but caused no injuries. Jaleel emphasizes equal legal treatment for all communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 31-03-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 13:37 IST
Demands Rise for Equal Application of UAPA in Religious Blast Case
Imtiaz Jaleel
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's Beed district, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel has urged the invocation of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against two people arrested over a mosque explosion. The incident took place early Sunday at Ardha Masla village in Georai tehsil, just ahead of Gudi Padwa and Ramzan Eid festivities.

While the blast damaged the mosque's internal structure, no injuries were reported. The police subsequently detained Vijay Rama Gavhane and Sriram Ashok Sagde. Addressing the media post-Eid prayers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jaleel pressed for the UAPA's enactment, citing inconsistencies in legal consequences when similar threats occur at Muslim sites.

Jaleel additionally criticized house demolitions, particularly of those arrested in unrelated violence, questioning their legality. Beed authorities maintain that the suspects remain in custody until April 3, pending further judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025