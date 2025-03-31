Eid Tensions: Clash Erupts in Meerut Over Minor Dispute
A minor disagreement in Meerut's Jani area escalated into a violent clash between two community factions on Monday, resulting in several injuries. Police detained three individuals and are investigating reports of gunfire. Meanwhile, Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in other parts of the district remained peaceful.
- Country:
- India
A minor disagreement between two individuals in Meerut's Jani area on Monday led to a significant clash between two community groups. Police confirmed that at least six people were injured.
Three individuals are in custody as authorities investigate the violence, deploying additional police to maintain order. Reports suggest the dispute originated from an argument between residents Nazim and Zahid and escalated after Eid prayers. Injured parties have been hospitalized as police investigate gunfire claims.
Amidst unrest, Eid-ul-Fitr festivities in other district areas proceeded peacefully. Patrolling ensured safety as District Magistrate VK Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada oversaw operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meerut
- violence
- clash
- community
- factions
- Eid-ul-Fitr
- police
- stone-pelting
- injuries
- investigation
ALSO READ
Tribal Tensions Erupt in Madhya Pradesh: Fatal Clashes Between Police and Villagers
Rising Violence Against Police: A Grave Concern in Bihar
Tragic Clash: Police Officer Killed in Madhya Pradesh Mob Attack
Punjab Police Cracks Down on Hawala Operators in Drug Trafficking Case
Railway Police Nab Drug Smugglers, Seize Over 40 Kg of Ganja