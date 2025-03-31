Left Menu

Eid Tensions: Clash Erupts in Meerut Over Minor Dispute

A minor disagreement in Meerut's Jani area escalated into a violent clash between two community factions on Monday, resulting in several injuries. Police detained three individuals and are investigating reports of gunfire. Meanwhile, Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in other parts of the district remained peaceful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A minor disagreement between two individuals in Meerut's Jani area on Monday led to a significant clash between two community groups. Police confirmed that at least six people were injured.

Three individuals are in custody as authorities investigate the violence, deploying additional police to maintain order. Reports suggest the dispute originated from an argument between residents Nazim and Zahid and escalated after Eid prayers. Injured parties have been hospitalized as police investigate gunfire claims.

Amidst unrest, Eid-ul-Fitr festivities in other district areas proceeded peacefully. Patrolling ensured safety as District Magistrate VK Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada oversaw operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

