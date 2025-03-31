Eid Tensions: Clash Erupts in Meerut Over Minor Dispute

A minor disagreement between two individuals in Meerut's Jani area on Monday led to a significant clash between two community groups. Police confirmed that at least six people were injured.

Three individuals are in custody as authorities investigate the violence, deploying additional police to maintain order. Reports suggest the dispute originated from an argument between residents Nazim and Zahid and escalated after Eid prayers. Injured parties have been hospitalized as police investigate gunfire claims.

Amidst unrest, Eid-ul-Fitr festivities in other district areas proceeded peacefully. Patrolling ensured safety as District Magistrate VK Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada oversaw operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)