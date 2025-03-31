Minor Dispute Sparks Community Clash in Meerut

In Meerut's Jani area, a minor argument led to a violent clash between community factions on Monday, resulting in at least half a dozen injuries, although police have yet to confirm the exact number.

Authorities reported that three individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence, and additional police officers have been dispatched to maintain order. The dispute reportedly began when residents Nazim and Zahid argued about a trivial issue, and tensions escalated after Eid prayers, involving stone-pelting and violence. Injured individuals were transported to hospitals, and police are currently investigating unverified claims of gunfire during the incident.

Efforts to identify and apprehend more participants in the violence are ongoing, with Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Mishra confirming the situation is under control. Despite the clash, Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations elsewhere in Meerut district were peaceful. District Magistrate VK Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada patrolled to oversee security and ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)