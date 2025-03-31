The Unsung Sacrifices: Upholding Disability Pensions for Soldiers

The Delhi High Court has reinforced the importance of disability pensions for soldiers, refusing to interfere with orders supporting two army personnel's claims. Emphasizing the difficult conditions service members endure, the court highlighted that illness and disabilities are part of military life.

In a poignant reference to John F Kennedy's call for selfless patriotism, Justice C Hari Shankar underscored the continual sacrifices soldiers make, often while citizens enjoy comfort at home. The court argued that providing disability pensions is the least the nation can do to acknowledge their service.

Rejecting the Centre's contention that the officers' conditions were unrelated to military duties, the bench insisted on the inherent risks soldiers face, even during 'peace postings.' The court upheld the Armed Forces Tribunal's decision to provide disability pensions to the affected soldiers, emphasizing the nexus between military service and their ailments.

(With inputs from agencies.)