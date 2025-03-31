Left Menu

Operation Brahma: NDRF's Resilient Rescue Mission in Quake-Hit Myanmar

Indian rescue team, NDRF, is conducting rescue operations in Myanmar's Mandalay region after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake. They have recovered seven bodies and are working in Sector D. Operation Brahma, involving 80 rescuers, aims to prevent epidemics by quickly retrieving bodies amidst challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:36 IST
Operation Brahma: NDRF's Resilient Rescue Mission in Quake-Hit Myanmar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been actively engaging in rescue operations in the Mandalay region. Tasked with operating in over a dozen buildings, the NDRF so far has retrieved seven bodies from the rubble.

Assigned to work in Sector D of Mandalay city, the Indian rescue team landed as part of 'Operation Brahma' on Saturday. Their mission is fueled by a humanitarian aim to offer aid to Myanmar, a neighbor with whom India shares over 1,600 km of boundaries. NDRF's work also includes efforts at U hla thein monastery, where 170 monks are trapped.

Equipped with modern tools and supported by trained canines, the team is racing against time to recover bodies in searing temperatures to prevent potential epidemics. The operation coincides with a somber update from Myanmar's government, noting the death toll has surged to 1,700, with further fears of missing individuals and injuries mounting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025