Operation Brahma: NDRF's Resilient Rescue Mission in Quake-Hit Myanmar

In the aftermath of a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been actively engaging in rescue operations in the Mandalay region. Tasked with operating in over a dozen buildings, the NDRF so far has retrieved seven bodies from the rubble.

Assigned to work in Sector D of Mandalay city, the Indian rescue team landed as part of 'Operation Brahma' on Saturday. Their mission is fueled by a humanitarian aim to offer aid to Myanmar, a neighbor with whom India shares over 1,600 km of boundaries. NDRF's work also includes efforts at U hla thein monastery, where 170 monks are trapped.

Equipped with modern tools and supported by trained canines, the team is racing against time to recover bodies in searing temperatures to prevent potential epidemics. The operation coincides with a somber update from Myanmar's government, noting the death toll has surged to 1,700, with further fears of missing individuals and injuries mounting.

