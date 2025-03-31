Left Menu

Tragic Gas Explosion at Uzbek Mosque Leaves Three Dead

A gas explosion at a mosque in Uzbekistan's Andijan region resulted in the deaths of three individuals and left ten others injured. The incident occurred on Monday during the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tashkent | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:05 IST
Tragic Gas Explosion at Uzbek Mosque Leaves Three Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Uzbekistan

A devastating gas explosion rocked a mosque in Uzbekistan's Andijan region on Monday, claiming the lives of three people and injuring ten others. The blast occurred in the mosque's bathroom, shattering the peace of the Islamic holiday Eid al-Fitr.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations publicly disclosed the incident through Telegram, emphasizing that a detailed investigation is currently being conducted to understand the cause of the explosion.

This tragic event has cast a shadow over the religious festivities, with authorities promising to provide more information as the inquiry unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025