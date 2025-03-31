Tragic Gas Explosion at Uzbek Mosque Leaves Three Dead

A devastating gas explosion rocked a mosque in Uzbekistan's Andijan region on Monday, claiming the lives of three people and injuring ten others. The blast occurred in the mosque's bathroom, shattering the peace of the Islamic holiday Eid al-Fitr.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations publicly disclosed the incident through Telegram, emphasizing that a detailed investigation is currently being conducted to understand the cause of the explosion.

This tragic event has cast a shadow over the religious festivities, with authorities promising to provide more information as the inquiry unfolds.

