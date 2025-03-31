Poland and the U.S. Seal Patriot Defense Deal Amid Tensions

In a significant defense move, Poland and the United States are finalizing an agreement worth close to $2 billion focusing on logistical support for the Patriot air defense system. This was confirmed by Poland's defense minister on Monday.

Highlighting the importance of this deal, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Poland's defense minister, stated at a news briefing, 'The safety of Polish skies has no price.' The agreement is part of Poland's strategic defense enhancements amid a more assertive Russian presence and security criticisms from Donald Trump's U.S. administration.

Key aspects of the agreement include technical support and training to maintain the operational readiness of Patriot systems, forming the core of Poland's Wisla program. This comes as Poland plans to significantly increase its defense expenditure, committing 4.1% of its GDP to defense in 2024, with further increases to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)