Colonel Bath's Assault Case: Punjab CM Assures Justice

The family of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath has received assurance from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that justice will be served in the case of an alleged assault by Punjab Police personnel.

Following a meeting with the chief minister, Bath's wife, Jasvinder Kaur, reported that Mann promised appropriate action and will convene with officials about the incident, which involved a parking dispute in Patiala.

Colonel Bath has accused 12 police personnel of attacking him and his son during the incident, which left them injured. The family demands a CBI inquiry, arrest of the accused officers, and the transfer of Patiala's SSP. All implicated officers have been suspended, and a special investigation team is seeking further evidence from the public.

