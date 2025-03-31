Left Menu

Colonel Bath's Assault Case: Punjab CM Assures Justice

The family of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath has received assurance from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that justice will be served regarding an alleged assault by Punjab Police personnel. The incident involved Colonel Bath and his son over a parking dispute, prompting calls for a CBI investigation.

Following a meeting with the chief minister, Bath's wife, Jasvinder Kaur, reported that Mann promised appropriate action and will convene with officials about the incident, which involved a parking dispute in Patiala.

Colonel Bath has accused 12 police personnel of attacking him and his son during the incident, which left them injured. The family demands a CBI inquiry, arrest of the accused officers, and the transfer of Patiala's SSP. All implicated officers have been suspended, and a special investigation team is seeking further evidence from the public.

