Unyielding Resolve: DIG Sharma's Stand Against Terrorism

Jammu-Kathua Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shiv Kumar Sharma has reinforced the police's unwavering resolve to combat terrorism in the region's hills. He pledged to continue the Kathua operation until all terrorists are neutralized, highlighting the significance of public assistance in this mission.

Speaking in Reasi, Sharma stressed the collaboration between various security forces, including the Army and CRPF, in carrying out joint operations. He lauded the bravery of officers who have laid down their lives to secure Jammu and Kashmir, particularly noting the heroism of officers Balvinder, Jasveer, and Jaswant.

As he met with the families of the martyrs, Sharma expressed deep solidarity, ensuring them of the nation's support. He emphasized the high morale and readiness of the security forces to face challenges and urged citizens to report any suspicious activity to aid in safeguarding the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)