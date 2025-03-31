Left Menu

Gang Rivalries Ignite Tensions in Beed District Jail

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas claimed that Walmik Karad was assaulted by a rival gang in Beed Jail, but prison officials denied the allegation. The rivalry between Karad and gangster Baban Gitte might have sparked tensions. Four prisoners, claiming mistreatment, were transferred to another facility. A police case has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions simmered in the Beed district jail when Maharashtra BJP MLA Suresh Dhas alleged that inmate Walmik Karad was attacked by a rival gang linked to local gangster Baban Gitte. However, jail superintendent B N Mulani refuted these claims, stating no assault took place.

The situation intensified when four prisoners were relocated to the Harsul jail in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with one asserting they were beaten up under Karad's instructions. The incident, reportedly sparked by an argument over phone access for inmates, led to a formal police complaint.

Suresh Dhas suggested that the deep-seated rivalry between Karad and Gitte could have incited the prison discord. As authorities continue their investigations, the case highlights the complexities of managing inmate dynamics in prisons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

