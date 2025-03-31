Gang Rivalries Ignite Tensions in Beed District Jail

Tensions simmered in the Beed district jail when Maharashtra BJP MLA Suresh Dhas alleged that inmate Walmik Karad was attacked by a rival gang linked to local gangster Baban Gitte. However, jail superintendent B N Mulani refuted these claims, stating no assault took place.

The situation intensified when four prisoners were relocated to the Harsul jail in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with one asserting they were beaten up under Karad's instructions. The incident, reportedly sparked by an argument over phone access for inmates, led to a formal police complaint.

Suresh Dhas suggested that the deep-seated rivalry between Karad and Gitte could have incited the prison discord. As authorities continue their investigations, the case highlights the complexities of managing inmate dynamics in prisons.

(With inputs from agencies.)