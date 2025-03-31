Tragedy in Jharkhand: Family Dispute Turns Deadly
A shocking incident occurred in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district where a man killed his wife and young son following a domestic argument. The accused was arrested, and police identified the victims. The family was known for frequent disputes exacerbated by alcohol consumption. An investigation is underway.
In a horrifying incident in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, a man brutally murdered his wife and five-year-old son after an argument, authorities reported. The tragic event unfolded at their residence under the Kapali police's jurisdiction.
The perpetrator, whose frequent altercations with his wife often involved alcohol, acted in a moment of rage. Police arrested the suspect swiftly following the crime.
The fatalities were identified as 35-year-old Ravivari Singh and her son, Golu Munda. As authorities conduct a post-mortem, the community grapples with the devastating act while an ongoing investigation seeks further insights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
