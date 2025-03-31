Delhi Flyover Controversy: Lokpal's Order Sparks Action

The Delhi government is expected to make a decision regarding a recent Lokpal bench order that found six officers guilty of serious misconduct in relation to the Rani Jhansi flyover project. The project, marred by delays and irregularities, has now become the focal point of potential criminal proceedings.

The Lokpal noted it was unable to exercise jurisdiction due to the time elapsed since the alleged offenses. However, it encouraged competent authorities to pursue further legal action. Reports by the Central Vigilance Commission have highlighted criminal intent among the involved officers.

The project, originally approved for Rs 177.72 crore in 2006, saw its cost skyrocket to Rs 724.22 crore due to delays and mismanagement. The controversy has led to suspensions and calls for accountability, spotlighting issues of corruption and inefficiency in Delhi's public works sector.

