Left Menu

Delhi Flyover Controversy: Lokpal's Order Sparks Action

The Delhi government's imminent decision on a Lokpal order could involve criminal proceedings against six officials for alleged misconduct tied to the Rani Jhansi flyover project. The Lokpal found evidence of financial and technical irregularities, yet declared itself time-barred from exercising jurisdiction in this decades-long delayed infrastructure project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 23:39 IST
Delhi Flyover Controversy: Lokpal's Order Sparks Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is expected to make a decision regarding a recent Lokpal bench order that found six officers guilty of serious misconduct in relation to the Rani Jhansi flyover project. The project, marred by delays and irregularities, has now become the focal point of potential criminal proceedings.

The Lokpal noted it was unable to exercise jurisdiction due to the time elapsed since the alleged offenses. However, it encouraged competent authorities to pursue further legal action. Reports by the Central Vigilance Commission have highlighted criminal intent among the involved officers.

The project, originally approved for Rs 177.72 crore in 2006, saw its cost skyrocket to Rs 724.22 crore due to delays and mismanagement. The controversy has led to suspensions and calls for accountability, spotlighting issues of corruption and inefficiency in Delhi's public works sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025