IMF's Strategic Dialogue with U.S. Treasury

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), held a 'very constructive' meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday, discussing the critical role of the IMF as a global financial stabilizer.

Georgieva noted that Secretary Bessent appreciates the IMF's significance to the U.S. economy, emphasizing its unique ability to assist countries in financial distress, ensuring global economic stability.

The U.S., being the largest shareholder of the IMF, has reaped substantial benefits from its investments, earning approximately $3.2 billion in the last two years, with IMF holdings operating similarly to a 'savings account.'

(With inputs from agencies.)