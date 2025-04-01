Left Menu

IMF's Strategic Dialogue with U.S. Treasury

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva had a positive discussion with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent about the importance of the IMF. The U.S. benefits significantly from its investment in the IMF, gaining $3.2 billion over the past two years, with an understanding of IMF's global role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 01:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), held a 'very constructive' meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday, discussing the critical role of the IMF as a global financial stabilizer.

Georgieva noted that Secretary Bessent appreciates the IMF's significance to the U.S. economy, emphasizing its unique ability to assist countries in financial distress, ensuring global economic stability.

The U.S., being the largest shareholder of the IMF, has reaped substantial benefits from its investments, earning approximately $3.2 billion in the last two years, with IMF holdings operating similarly to a 'savings account.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

