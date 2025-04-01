China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

In a show of strength, China's military announced on Tuesday that it is executing large-scale joint exercises involving its army, naval, and rocket forces around Taiwan.

According to a statement released on the Eastern Theater Command's official WeChat account, the exercises primarily target combat readiness on sea and air, aiming at maritime and ground targets.

The drills are designed to test the joint operational capabilities of Chinese troops, including practicing strategic blockades of key areas and crucial sea lanes.

