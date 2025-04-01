China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan
China's military has launched significant joint exercises involving the army, navy, and rocket force in the vicinity of Taiwan. The drills, as reported on the Eastern Theater Command's official WeChat account, focus on sea-air combat readiness, assaults on maritime and ground targets, and strategic blockades.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 05:44 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 05:44 IST
In a show of strength, China's military announced on Tuesday that it is executing large-scale joint exercises involving its army, naval, and rocket forces around Taiwan.
According to a statement released on the Eastern Theater Command's official WeChat account, the exercises primarily target combat readiness on sea and air, aiming at maritime and ground targets.
The drills are designed to test the joint operational capabilities of Chinese troops, including practicing strategic blockades of key areas and crucial sea lanes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement