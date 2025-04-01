South Korea's Constitutional Court: A Decisive Verdict on Presidential Impeachment

South Korea is on the brink of a pivotal judicial decision as the Constitutional Court prepares to rule on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol this Friday. This comes after a parliamentary vote to suspend his powers following his brief declaration of martial law on December 3rd. The court now has a 180-day window to decide whether Yoon will be permanently removed from office.

A contentious political atmosphere surrounds the court, with tensions running high over a vacancy in the nine-member bench. This decision arrives amidst allegations of political bias in previous court cases, challenging the justices to rise above their perceived allegiances.

As the nation waits, profiles of the court's eight current justices reveal a blend of liberal and conservative perspectives, underscoring the complexity of this crucial verdict. With a high-profile trial on its hands, the court's impartiality and adherence to justice are under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)