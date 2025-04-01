Left Menu

Ukraine's Air Defense Triumph: Two Russian Missiles Neutralized

Ukraine's air force reported the successful interception of two Kh-59/69 cruise missiles launched by Russia against southeastern Ukraine. The operation occurred overnight, but no drones were mentioned in the air force's statement on Telegram.

  • Ukraine

In a significant defensive maneuver, Ukraine's air force announced on Tuesday the successful downing of two Kh-59/69 cruise missiles launched by Russia overnight. These missiles targeted southeastern Ukraine, underscoring ongoing tensions in the region.

While the air force highlighted this achievement in their statement, issued via the Telegram messaging app, they conspicuously omitted any mention of drones being launched in the same timeframe.

This latest incident is a vivid reminder of the persistent military engagements affecting the area, reinforcing the critical role of air defense systems in Ukraine's strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

