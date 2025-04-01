Left Menu

Kharge Urges Immediate Census Amidst Concerns Over Government Delay

Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, has called for the immediate commencement of the decadal and caste censuses. He emphasizes the severe impact of the government's delay on welfare schemes, noting its deviation from the historical pattern of conducting censuses every 10 years, even during crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 12:36 IST
Kharge Urges Immediate Census Amidst Concerns Over Government Delay
Census
  • Country:
  • India

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has raised concerns about the Indian government's delay in conducting the decadal and caste censuses. Addressing the issue during the Zero Hour, Kharge stressed the historical significance of the census, which has been conducted every decade since 1881, even amidst wars and emergencies.

Kharge highlighted that a caste census, similar to the one conducted in 1931 alongside the regular census, is both necessary and feasible. He pointed out the government's current collection of data on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, arguing for the inclusion of broader caste data.

The delay, according to Kharge, has resulted in inadequate policies and affected numerous welfare programs that rely on census data. He urged the government to allocate sufficient resources and commence the census urgently, expressing concern over the lack of clear communication from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025