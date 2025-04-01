Self-Styled Preacher Bajinder Singh Sentenced to Life for Rape
A Mohali court sentenced self-styled preacher Bajinder Singh to life imprisonment for a 2018 rape case. Singh was convicted while five other accused were acquitted. The case was initiated from a complaint by a woman who alleged Singh raped her. The verdict was delivered under tight security.
On Tuesday, a court in Punjab's Mohali sentenced self-styled preacher Bajinder Singh to life imprisonment following his conviction in a 2018 rape case.
The Additional District and Sessions Judge Vikrant Kumar pronounced the sentence after Singh, popularly called the 'Yeshu Yeshu prophet', was found guilty on March 28. All other charges against co-accused were dropped.
The verdict took place amid tight security with Singh transported from Mansa jail. The complaint stemmed from a 2018 incident reported to Zirakpur police. Despite prior bail, Singh faced multiple legal challenges, including another harassment case, amplifying his notoriety.
