Self-Styled Preacher Bajinder Singh Sentenced to Life for Rape

On Tuesday, a court in Punjab's Mohali sentenced self-styled preacher Bajinder Singh to life imprisonment following his conviction in a 2018 rape case.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Vikrant Kumar pronounced the sentence after Singh, popularly called the 'Yeshu Yeshu prophet', was found guilty on March 28. All other charges against co-accused were dropped.

The verdict took place amid tight security with Singh transported from Mansa jail. The complaint stemmed from a 2018 incident reported to Zirakpur police. Despite prior bail, Singh faced multiple legal challenges, including another harassment case, amplifying his notoriety.

