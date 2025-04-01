Bombay HC Upholds Justice: No Bail for School Bus Driver Accused in Heinous Crime

The Bombay High Court has refused bail to a school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl. Justice Madhav Jamdar highlighted that the incident was a grave breach of trust, and the offender's conduct was 'serious, grave and heinous.'

Justice Jamdar has called for an expedited trial, reinforcing the importance of justice in this distressing case. Despite the driver's claims of prolonged incarceration, the court deemed the nature of his alleged crime too severe to justify bail.

The prosecution argues the driver attacked an eight-year-old student in a reprehensible violation of duty. As the legal process unfolds, the court remains steadfast in considering the offense's gravity over the duration of the driver's detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)