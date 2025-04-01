Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Minister Kapil Mishra in 2020 Riots Investigation
A Delhi court has ordered an FIR against Minister Kapil Mishra and others, requiring investigation into their alleged involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots. The decision came after a plea by a local resident, despite Delhi Police's opposition. The court found a 'prime facie' case, prompting further investigation.
A Delhi court, on Tuesday, instructed an FIR to be filed against Delhi cabinet minister Kapil Mishra and others, for a comprehensive investigation into their purported involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia cited the presence of a 'prime facie' cognisable offence, necessitating a formal inquiry.
The order arose during hearings on a petition by Mohammad Ilyas, a Yamuna Vihar resident, who pushed for the FIR despite resistance from Delhi Police, which denied Mishra's complicity in the events.
