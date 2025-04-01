Left Menu

Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Minister Kapil Mishra in 2020 Riots Investigation

A Delhi court has ordered an FIR against Minister Kapil Mishra and others, requiring investigation into their alleged involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots. The decision came after a plea by a local resident, despite Delhi Police's opposition. The court found a 'prime facie' case, prompting further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:43 IST
Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Minister Kapil Mishra in 2020 Riots Investigation
FIR
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court, on Tuesday, instructed an FIR to be filed against Delhi cabinet minister Kapil Mishra and others, for a comprehensive investigation into their purported involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia cited the presence of a 'prime facie' cognisable offence, necessitating a formal inquiry.

The order arose during hearings on a petition by Mohammad Ilyas, a Yamuna Vihar resident, who pushed for the FIR despite resistance from Delhi Police, which denied Mishra's complicity in the events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025