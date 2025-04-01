Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Airstrike in Beirut Targets Hezbollah Leader

An Israeli airstrike hit a building in Beirut's southern suburbs, targeting a Hezbollah member linked to attacks against Israel. Four people were killed, including a Hezbollah official. The Lebanese President condemned the strike, while Hezbollah warned of retaliation if attacked. The event follows renewed military actions despite a prior ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The Israeli military launched an airstrike on a building in Beirut's southern suburbs, killing at least four individuals, including a Hezbollah official, and injuring seven others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. The strike, which occurred early Tuesday, was aimed at a Hezbollah member allegedly aiding Hamas attacks on Israel.

This airstrike marks a significant escalation following Israel's attack on Beirut just days earlier, despite a ceasefire agreement. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the violence, emphasizing the importance of sovereignty and hinting at Hezbollah's unofficial armaments still in civilian hands.

Photos from the scene depict the top three floors of the building severely damaged. Hezbollah Member Ali Ammar stated the group seeks peace yet is prepared to defend itself. The attack comes amid ongoing Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon, with the Lebanese government urging international intervention to halt the aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

