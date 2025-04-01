Offshore Mining Controversies Stirring Waters in Kerala

Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh refuted allegations in the Lok Sabha that offshore mining is affecting Kerala's fishermen, stressing that the activity has yet to commence. He clarified that only three of the 13 offshore blocks impact Kerala, and these are situated beyond 12 nautical miles in exclusive economic zones.

The minister defended government efforts for fishermen's welfare, citing programs like the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana and the Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund as pivotal. He pointed to increases in fish production and exports as evidence of success, while acknowledging the Opposition's objections over environmental assessments and data shortcomings.

Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, expressed worries about the environmental implications of mining without rigorous studies. They urged the government to halt the issuance of mining tenders. Meanwhile, tensions with the Sri Lankan navy and hardships faced by Tamil Nadu's fishermen also dominated discussions, underscoring the community's ongoing struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)