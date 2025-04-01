Tensions Flare After Mine Blast at LoC
A mine explosion in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district led to brief firing by security forces. Occurring in the Krishna Gati sector, it prompted retaliation amid claims of firing from Pakistan. No injuries were reported.
A mine blast erupted under suspicious circumstances early Wednesday in the Krishna Gati sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials confirmed.
Security forces on the Line of Control (LoC) responded with brief retaliatory firing following the explosion.
Despite claims by locals of gunfire from the Pakistani side, no injuries or casualties were reported, according to officials.
