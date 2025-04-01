Left Menu

Tensions Flare After Mine Blast at LoC

A mine explosion in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district led to brief firing by security forces. Occurring in the Krishna Gati sector, it prompted retaliation amid claims of firing from Pakistan. No injuries were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:28 IST
Tensions Flare After Mine Blast at LoC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A mine blast erupted under suspicious circumstances early Wednesday in the Krishna Gati sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials confirmed.

Security forces on the Line of Control (LoC) responded with brief retaliatory firing following the explosion.

Despite claims by locals of gunfire from the Pakistani side, no injuries or casualties were reported, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025