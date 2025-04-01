Court Dismisses Claims of Summons Delivered to NSA Ajit Doval

In a recent legal ruling, a U.S. court has declared that no complaint was served to India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during his visit to Washington. This decision stems from a claim made by Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who alleged that he had successfully delivered court documents to the Indian official.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla reviewed the case and confirmed that the complaint was not delivered in accordance with required procedures. The court's order specified that delivery had neither been made to hotel staff where Doval stayed, nor to any security personnel, debunking Pannun's arguments.

Pannun claimed to have hired process servers to present the complaint while a robust security presence at Blair House, where Doval was staying, thwarted these attempts. Despite attempts to sidestep legal protocols, the court has dismissed the allegations as unsubstantial and confirmed no valid service was executed.

(With inputs from agencies.)