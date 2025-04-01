Daring Escape: 21 Minors Break Free from Jharkhand Remand Home

In a dramatic turn of events, 21 minor inmates broke free from a remand home in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The escape took place around 6:30 pm at the Chaibasa facility, following the deliberate destruction of the entrance gate and surrounding infrastructure.

The chaos included the ransacking of items and the disabling of CCTV cameras, prompting an urgent investigation by senior police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)