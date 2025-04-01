Left Menu

Daring Escape: 21 Minors Break Free from Jharkhand Remand Home

Twenty-one minor inmates escaped from a remand home in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district by damaging the entrance gate. The incident occurred at the Chaibasa facility, prompting a police investigation. Before fleeing, the inmates had ransacked and damaged CCTV cameras and other items within the home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:53 IST
Daring Escape: 21 Minors Break Free from Jharkhand Remand Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, 21 minor inmates broke free from a remand home in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The escape took place around 6:30 pm at the Chaibasa facility, following the deliberate destruction of the entrance gate and surrounding infrastructure.

The chaos included the ransacking of items and the disabling of CCTV cameras, prompting an urgent investigation by senior police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025