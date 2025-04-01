Daring Escape: 21 Minors Break Free from Jharkhand Remand Home
Twenty-one minor inmates escaped from a remand home in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district by damaging the entrance gate. The incident occurred at the Chaibasa facility, prompting a police investigation. Before fleeing, the inmates had ransacked and damaged CCTV cameras and other items within the home.
In a dramatic turn of events, 21 minor inmates broke free from a remand home in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
The escape took place around 6:30 pm at the Chaibasa facility, following the deliberate destruction of the entrance gate and surrounding infrastructure.
The chaos included the ransacking of items and the disabling of CCTV cameras, prompting an urgent investigation by senior police officials.
