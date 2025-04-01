Left Menu

Tragic Abduction and Killing of Paramilitary Soldier in Kurram

A member of Kurram Militia, Lance Naik Muhammad Farooq, was kidnapped and killed by militants in Kurram district, Pakistan, while heading home for Eid. His body was returned to the government, and a funeral with full honors was held before he was laid to rest in his native village.

In a grim incident in northwest Pakistan's Kurram district, Lance Naik Muhammad Farooq, a member of the Kurram Militia, was abducted and later killed by militants while en route to his home for Eid holidays. The violent act has shaken the local community and raised security concerns.

Official sources reported that Farooq, who was on leave, was intercepted by a banned militant group while traveling from Sadda, Kurram. The group abducted him and, tragically, on Tuesday returned his body to the authorities in Sadda.

The slain soldier's funeral ceremony was conducted with full state honors at the Kurram Militia headquarters and his remains were subsequently laid to rest in his hometown of Gawaki, Kurram, amid a somber gathering.

