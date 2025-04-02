Drone Down: Rising Tensions at the Algeria-Mali Border

Algeria announced on Tuesday that it had shot down a military drone near its border with Mali, in an unprecedented incident signaling the rising tensions between the two nations.

The Algerian army reported that the armed reconnaissance drone had entered its airspace near Tin Zaouatine, a base for Tuareg separatists. While Mali's army admitted a drone crash, it stopped short of confirming Algeria's actions.

As relations fray, Algeria — once a key mediator between Mali's government and Tuareg rebels — has criticized Mali's new government for seeking Russian alliances and employing armed drones near its border.

(With inputs from agencies.)