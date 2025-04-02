Left Menu

Drone Down: Rising Tensions at the Algeria-Mali Border

Algeria shot down a military drone near its border with Mali amidst rising tensions. This marked the first such incident, highlighting Algeria's unwillingness to tolerate Malian incursions. Both countries have distanced since military coups in Mali. Algeria criticized Mali's use of armed drones and Russian mercenaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bamako | Updated: 02-04-2025 05:30 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 05:30 IST
  • Mali

Algeria announced on Tuesday that it had shot down a military drone near its border with Mali, in an unprecedented incident signaling the rising tensions between the two nations.

The Algerian army reported that the armed reconnaissance drone had entered its airspace near Tin Zaouatine, a base for Tuareg separatists. While Mali's army admitted a drone crash, it stopped short of confirming Algeria's actions.

As relations fray, Algeria — once a key mediator between Mali's government and Tuareg rebels — has criticized Mali's new government for seeking Russian alliances and employing armed drones near its border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

