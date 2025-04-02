China's Military Drills Escalate Tensions Around Taiwan

In an escalation of military activities, China launched long-range live-fire drills in the East China Sea. The exercises, targeting port and energy installations, follow intensified rhetoric against Taiwan's President and coincide with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's critical visit to Asia.

China's manoeuvres were part of the Strait Thunder-2025A series, intended as precision strikes, though specific locations were undisclosed. Taiwan reported significant Chinese military presence, with over 75 aircraft and 15 warships within its response zone.

Strong international reactions criticized China's aggressive tactics, warning of exacerbated tensions. The United States condemned the drills, while Japan and the EU reiterated their concern about preserving the Taiwan Strait's status quo.

