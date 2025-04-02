Left Menu

Top Kremlin Envoy Seeks Washington Talks Amidst Ukraine Tensions

Kirill Dmitriev, a top Russian official and chief of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, is expected to visit Washington for crucial talks with the U.S. administration. The talks aim to improve U.S.-Russia relations and address the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Dmitriev's visit comes after recent exchanges between President Trump and President Putin.

Updated: 02-04-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 09:11 IST
Kirill Dmitriev, a prominent Russian negotiator, is set to visit Washington to engage in high-stakes discussions with the Trump administration, marking the first senior Russian visit since Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The discussions with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff aim at easing tensions and fostering better bilateral relations, potentially impacting global security and peace.

Dmitriev's visit, sanctioned despite existing restrictions, will focus on joint ventures and strategic initiatives, such as rare earth metal exploration, as Russia aims to draw international investment amid Western sanctions.

