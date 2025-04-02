Calm Amidst the Storm: South Korea Awaits Impeachment Decision

South Korea's interim leader, Han Duck-soo, has called for calm as the country waits for the Constitutional Court's imminent decision regarding the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Speaking at a safety-focused ministerial meeting, Han urged politicians to avoid inciting violence with their comments.

The Constitutional Court is set to announce its verdict on April 4 concerning Yoon's impeachment. Yoon faces potential removal from office for allegedly declaring martial law unlawfully. In anticipation of the ruling, security has been dramatically increased around the court, with police ready to deploy all forces to manage potential unrest.

The national police, led by Lee Ho-young, have implemented a lockdown around the court, aiming to prevent clashes between opposing groups. Meanwhile, foreign embassies, including those from the U.S. and China, have cautioned their citizens to remain aware of large political gatherings and potential conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)