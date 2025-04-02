Major Police Reshuffle in Manipur: Key Officers Transferred

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the government of Manipur has transferred 14 police officers, as stated in an official order. These changes include pivotal roles such as superintendents of police in the districts of Jiribam and Kakching.

The administrative order issued by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms department highlighted that Superintendent of Police Shaikh Mohd Zakir will now serve in Kakching, while Priyadarshini Laishram will take over as SP of Jiribam.

Other notable transfers include Gaurav Dogra moving from SDPO Yairipok to SDPO Singjamei, with Abhinav assuming additional responsibility in Kangpokpi. Additionally, new appointments were made in Traffic, Vigilance, and CID divisions, marking a strategic redeployment of police resources in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)