Legal Fraternity Protests Transfer of Judge Sharma

Lawyers from various bodies are protesting the transfer of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma from Delhi to Calcutta High Court, expressing their reluctance to attend his swearing-in or appear before him. They have registered their concerns with the Chief Justice and are considering further modes of protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-04-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 11:28 IST
Lawyers in protest have decided to abstain from the swearing-in ceremony and court appearances of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, following his transfer from the Delhi High Court to the Calcutta High Court.

The decision was conveyed to the Chief Justice, with legal groups asserting that Justice Sharma's transfer, recommended by the Collegium and notified by the Union government, was not routine.

In response, these bodies are deliberating additional forms of protest and have urged higher legal authorities, including the Additional Solicitor General, to avoid attending the judge's inauguration.

