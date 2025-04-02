Legal Fraternity Protests Transfer of Judge Sharma

Lawyers in protest have decided to abstain from the swearing-in ceremony and court appearances of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, following his transfer from the Delhi High Court to the Calcutta High Court.

The decision was conveyed to the Chief Justice, with legal groups asserting that Justice Sharma's transfer, recommended by the Collegium and notified by the Union government, was not routine.

In response, these bodies are deliberating additional forms of protest and have urged higher legal authorities, including the Additional Solicitor General, to avoid attending the judge's inauguration.

