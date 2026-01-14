Left Menu

Justice Sujoy Paul's Elevation to Calcutta High Court Chief Justice

Justice Sujoy Paul was appointed Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, following recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium. Originally from Madhya Pradesh High Court, Justice Paul began serving as a judge there in May 2011. He will retire in June 2026 upon reaching the age of 62.

Justice Sujoy Paul has officially been appointed as Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. The announcement came on Wednesday after endorsements by the Supreme Court Collegium earlier this year.

Justice Paul, who has a notable tenure in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, has been acting in the chief justice capacity since October 2025.

His judicial career began in May 2011 when he was appointed as a judge, and he is slated for retirement in June 2026 upon reaching the age limit of 62.

