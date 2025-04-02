AIMPLB Rallies Against Waqf (Amendment) Bill: A Fight for Rights

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has declared its intention to challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which it criticizes as a "black law" threatening the rights of India's Muslim community. The Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha, is under fire for measures perceived as discriminatory.

At a press meeting, AIMPLB representatives, including member Md Adeeb, accused the Bill of aiming to seize Muslim properties and infringe on constitutional rights. Highlighting the fight as crucial to preserving India's integrity, the Board plans peaceful demonstrations and legal actions to prevent the Bill's enactment.

The Bill has faced backlash for proposals such as altering Waqf Board composition to include non-Muslim members and shifting property dispute resolutions from Waqf tribunals to government officials. Critics argue these provisions compromise Muslim autonomy and neglect suggestions from opposition parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)