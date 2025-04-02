Left Menu

AIMPLB Rallies Against Waqf (Amendment) Bill: A Fight for Rights

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) plans to challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, criticizing it as an infringement on Muslim rights. AIMPLB claims the Bill undermines religious freedom, erodes Waqf Board autonomy, and threatens community properties. Nationwide protests and legal challenges are among the measures in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has declared its intention to challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which it criticizes as a "black law" threatening the rights of India's Muslim community. The Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha, is under fire for measures perceived as discriminatory.

At a press meeting, AIMPLB representatives, including member Md Adeeb, accused the Bill of aiming to seize Muslim properties and infringe on constitutional rights. Highlighting the fight as crucial to preserving India's integrity, the Board plans peaceful demonstrations and legal actions to prevent the Bill's enactment.

The Bill has faced backlash for proposals such as altering Waqf Board composition to include non-Muslim members and shifting property dispute resolutions from Waqf tribunals to government officials. Critics argue these provisions compromise Muslim autonomy and neglect suggestions from opposition parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

