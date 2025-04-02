Authorities Crack Down on Drug Peddling in Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant crackdown on drug peddling, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district have moved to seize the properties of an alleged drug dealer, officials reported on Wednesday.

The residential and commercial properties, along with a vehicle owned by Haroon Rashid, have been frozen under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

This action forms part of a broader initiative to tackle the narcotics threat in the region, where Rashid has been implicated in multiple drug-related cases.

