Delhi Court Upholds Medha Patkar's Defamation Conviction

A Delhi court has dismissed Medha Patkar's appeal against her conviction in a defamation case filed by Delhi LG V K Saxena. The case dates back to 2000 when Saxena accused Patkar of defamation. The court upheld her conviction, sentencing her to five months of imprisonment, with sentencing arguments concluded earlier.

In a significant development, a Delhi court on Wednesday rejected Medha Patkar's appeal against her conviction in a defamation case brought by Delhi LG V K Saxena. The case, stemming from remarks made by Patkar 23 years ago, has garnered renewed attention.

The additional sessions judge, Vishal Singh, stated that the challenge to Patkar's conviction has been dismissed and reaffirmed her sentencing. Patkar is slated to appear in court on April 8 for sentencing purposes, as a detailed order is still pending.

The defamation case originated from Patkar's statements made in 2000 against Saxena, then president of the National Council of Civil Liberties, which included allegations of hawala involvement and negative portrayals of his public service. Following the conclusion of sentencing arguments, Patkar was sentenced to five months in prison on July 1, 2024, prompting her appeal.

