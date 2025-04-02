Delhi Court Upholds Medha Patkar's Defamation Conviction

In a significant development, a Delhi court on Wednesday rejected Medha Patkar's appeal against her conviction in a defamation case brought by Delhi LG V K Saxena. The case, stemming from remarks made by Patkar 23 years ago, has garnered renewed attention.

The additional sessions judge, Vishal Singh, stated that the challenge to Patkar's conviction has been dismissed and reaffirmed her sentencing. Patkar is slated to appear in court on April 8 for sentencing purposes, as a detailed order is still pending.

The defamation case originated from Patkar's statements made in 2000 against Saxena, then president of the National Council of Civil Liberties, which included allegations of hawala involvement and negative portrayals of his public service. Following the conclusion of sentencing arguments, Patkar was sentenced to five months in prison on July 1, 2024, prompting her appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)