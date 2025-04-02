Left Menu

Strategic Assessment: White Knight Corps' Rajouri Visit

Lieutenant General P K Mishra, GOC of the White Knight Corps, inspected the Rajouri sector to evaluate the security scenario. He praised the soldiers for their professionalism amidst trying conditions and valued veteran support in counter-terrorism efforts. His visit followed recent tensions at the LoC.

Lieutenant General P K Mishra, the General Officer Commanding of the prestigious White Knight Corps, conducted an important security evaluation in the Rajouri sector this Wednesday. His purpose was to scrutinize the prevailing security circumstances, commending the troops for their disciplined and professional management of the challenging environment.

During his visit, the General Officer Commanding shared his gratitude for the tireless contributions and unwavering support of veterans, emphasizing their invaluable role in ongoing counter-terrorism operations. This statement was corroborated by a post from the White Knight Corps on X's platform.

Assuming command of the 16 Corps recently, Lieutenant General Mishra has set a strong priority on increased operational alertness and maintaining peace in a region marked by heightened tension. His inspection follows recent ceasefire violations and explosive incidents along the Line of Control in Poonch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

