Strategic Assessment: White Knight Corps' Rajouri Visit
Lieutenant General P K Mishra, GOC of the White Knight Corps, inspected the Rajouri sector to evaluate the security scenario. He praised the soldiers for their professionalism amidst trying conditions and valued veteran support in counter-terrorism efforts. His visit followed recent tensions at the LoC.
- Country:
- India
Lieutenant General P K Mishra, the General Officer Commanding of the prestigious White Knight Corps, conducted an important security evaluation in the Rajouri sector this Wednesday. His purpose was to scrutinize the prevailing security circumstances, commending the troops for their disciplined and professional management of the challenging environment.
During his visit, the General Officer Commanding shared his gratitude for the tireless contributions and unwavering support of veterans, emphasizing their invaluable role in ongoing counter-terrorism operations. This statement was corroborated by a post from the White Knight Corps on X's platform.
Assuming command of the 16 Corps recently, Lieutenant General Mishra has set a strong priority on increased operational alertness and maintaining peace in a region marked by heightened tension. His inspection follows recent ceasefire violations and explosive incidents along the Line of Control in Poonch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turmoil at Veterans' Affairs: Staffing Shortages and Mental Health Challenges
Indian Army Hosts Vision-Restoring Cataract Camp for Veterans and Civilians
Assam Rifles Veterans Day Celebrates Legacy and Service
Vision Revived: Army's Cataract Camp Brings Sight to Veterans
Honoring Heroes: Arunachal's Commitment to Veterans