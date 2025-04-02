Trademark Turf War: Battle Over 'Lodha' Heats Up

Macrotech Developers Ltd, a leading real estate firm, has accused the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) of employing fabricated documents to misuse the 'Lodha' brand and registered trademark.

The dispute, rooted in family dynamics, sees Abhishek Lodha leading Macrotech against his brother, Abhinandan Lodha of HoABL, in a legal showdown over trademark infringement. The matter is under review by a special committee following allegations of document forgery used to authorize trademark usage.

Macrotech claims false Board Resolutions were filed, bearing forged signatures, to sway government bodies in favor of HoABL. The deceptive strategies allegedly include misleading identification documents, prompting legal action to protect Macrotech's brand integrity.

