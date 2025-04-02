Myanmar's Military Ceasefire Amid Earthquake Devastation

Myanmar's ruling military has announced a temporary ceasefire to aid relief efforts after a massive earthquake struck the country, resulting in over 2,800 deaths and numerous injuries. The decision came to light late Wednesday through state-run MRTV and marks a shift from the government's initial stance.

The devastating 7.7 magnitude quake, which hit Myanmar last Friday and largely affected areas like Naypyitaw and Mandalay, has further strained a country already grappling with internal conflict and mass displacement. While rescue operations have pulled survivors from the rubble, the focus remains on continued relief and rescue, supported by international aid efforts.

Global response includes aid commitments from various countries, with provisions arriving from India, Australia, and China, among others. However, remote areas remain cut off due to infrastructural damages, complicating comprehensive relief operations and prolonging the crisis's impact.

