Myanmar's Military Ceasefire Amid Earthquake Devastation
The Myanmar military has declared a temporary ceasefire to facilitate relief efforts following a devastating earthquake, which has resulted in over 2,800 deaths. Despite previous resistance, the military's truce aligns with ceasefires from resistance groups. International aid is being mobilized to address the escalating humanitarian crisis.
- Country:
- Thailand
Myanmar's ruling military has announced a temporary ceasefire to aid relief efforts after a massive earthquake struck the country, resulting in over 2,800 deaths and numerous injuries. The decision came to light late Wednesday through state-run MRTV and marks a shift from the government's initial stance.
The devastating 7.7 magnitude quake, which hit Myanmar last Friday and largely affected areas like Naypyitaw and Mandalay, has further strained a country already grappling with internal conflict and mass displacement. While rescue operations have pulled survivors from the rubble, the focus remains on continued relief and rescue, supported by international aid efforts.
Global response includes aid commitments from various countries, with provisions arriving from India, Australia, and China, among others. However, remote areas remain cut off due to infrastructural damages, complicating comprehensive relief operations and prolonging the crisis's impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
- earthquake
- ceasefire
- military
- relief
- rescue
- aid
- humanitarian
- conflict
- international
ALSO READ
Tragic Honduras Plane Crash: Lives Lost & Survivors Rescued Amid Chaos
Chandrababu Naidu to Meet Bill Gates for Strategic Collaboration
ED Raids George Soros-Backed Open Society Foundations in FEMA Probe
Rescue and Return: Indonesians Freed from Myanmar's Online Scam Network
Pakistani Woman Seema Haider Welcomes Baby in India Amid Legal Saga