Myanmar's Military Ceasefire Amid Earthquake Devastation

The Myanmar military has declared a temporary ceasefire to facilitate relief efforts following a devastating earthquake, which has resulted in over 2,800 deaths. Despite previous resistance, the military's truce aligns with ceasefires from resistance groups. International aid is being mobilized to address the escalating humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Myanmar's ruling military has announced a temporary ceasefire to aid relief efforts after a massive earthquake struck the country, resulting in over 2,800 deaths and numerous injuries. The decision came to light late Wednesday through state-run MRTV and marks a shift from the government's initial stance.

The devastating 7.7 magnitude quake, which hit Myanmar last Friday and largely affected areas like Naypyitaw and Mandalay, has further strained a country already grappling with internal conflict and mass displacement. While rescue operations have pulled survivors from the rubble, the focus remains on continued relief and rescue, supported by international aid efforts.

Global response includes aid commitments from various countries, with provisions arriving from India, Australia, and China, among others. However, remote areas remain cut off due to infrastructural damages, complicating comprehensive relief operations and prolonging the crisis's impact.

