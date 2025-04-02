Left Menu

Assam Panchayat Elections: A Legal Journey to the Polls

Assam's panchayat elections, delayed due to delimitation challenges and legal hurdles, are now set to proceed. The Gauhati High Court's directives played a crucial role in scheduling the elections, which will occur post board exams, with restrictions in specific areas subject to writ petitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The long-awaited panchayat elections in Assam are finally on the horizon after overcoming extensive legal and procedural obstacles. The delay stemmed from a delimitation exercise and subsequent legal challenges that temporarily halted the electoral process.

The Gauhati High Court had imposed restrictions, preventing the issuance of election notifications until January 9, following a series of writ petitions concerning the delimitation of panchayats. This legal blockade has now been lifted for most areas, except for those involved in specific petitions.

The state's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, acknowledged the court's decision, noting that elections would be scheduled after concluding board examinations for Classes 10 and 12, which wrapped up in late March. The model code of conduct will take effect immediately in districts with upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

