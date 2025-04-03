Israeli Military Executes Strategic Raid in Southern Syria

In a bold move, the Israeli military launched an overnight raid in the Tasil region of southern Syria, effectively eliminating several armed militants.

The operation was part of a strategic effort targeting and dismantling terrorist infrastructure in the area. During the mission, Israeli Defense Forces seized weapons, underscoring their ongoing campaign against terrorism.

Facing armed resistance, the troops engaged in both ground and aerial strikes, showcasing their readiness and tactical prowess in challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)