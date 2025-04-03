Left Menu

Israeli Military Executes Strategic Raid in Southern Syria

The Israeli military executed an overnight raid in southern Syria's Tasil region, targeting and destroying terrorist infrastructure. Several armed militants were killed, and weapons were seized. The troops responded with ground and aerial strikes after coming under fire during the mission.

Updated: 03-04-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:19 IST
In a bold move, the Israeli military launched an overnight raid in the Tasil region of southern Syria, effectively eliminating several armed militants.

The operation was part of a strategic effort targeting and dismantling terrorist infrastructure in the area. During the mission, Israeli Defense Forces seized weapons, underscoring their ongoing campaign against terrorism.

Facing armed resistance, the troops engaged in both ground and aerial strikes, showcasing their readiness and tactical prowess in challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

