Victory in Munambam: Waqf Amendment Bill Ignites Celebration

Residents of Munambam celebrated after the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The community had protested for 173 days, seeking control over their lands. Despite opposition criticism, the Bill passed with strong support from the NDA, giving hope to the Munambam residents for resolving property rights issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:48 IST
Munambam residents rejoiced after the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill following a 173-day protest. Slogans praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi filled the air as hopes soared for future property rights resolutions.

The community plans celebrations alongside continued protests, with Joseph Benny, convener of the Munambam Bhoo Samrakshana Samithi, optimistic about reclaiming revenue rights over their lands. He expressed gratitude towards NDA leaders while criticizing local opposition MPs who failed to support their cause.

As BJP leaders prepare to visit Munambam, the bill's passage, with 288 votes in favor to 232 against, has residents of Cherai and Munambam villages hopeful for a legal resolution to their land controversies with the Waqf Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

