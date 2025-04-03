Left Menu

Hungary to Withdraw from International Criminal Court Amid Controversy

Hungary announced its decision to begin the process of withdrawing from the International Criminal Court (ICC), coinciding with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's visit to Budapest. This move follows an arrest warrant by the ICC accusing him of crimes against humanity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:50 IST
In a significant political maneuver, Hungary has declared its intention to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), the world's only permanent global tribunal for war crimes and genocide. The announcement was made on Thursday by Gergely Gulyás, chief of staff to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

This decision aligns with an official visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Budapest, which follows the ICC's issuance of an arrest warrant against him for alleged crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip. Despite the warrant, Hungary's right-wing government extended its invitation to Netanyahu in November, underscoring Orbán's criticism of the court's actions as "outrageously impudent" and "cynical."

The ICC, based in the Hague, Netherlands, requires member states like Hungary to arrest suspects with warrants, though it lacks the enforcement power to mandate compliance. Orbán's administration has taken a definitive stance of defiance as it initiates withdrawal proceedings within legal and constitutional parameters.

