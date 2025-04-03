Hungary to Withdraw from International Criminal Court Amid Controversy

In a significant political maneuver, Hungary has declared its intention to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), the world's only permanent global tribunal for war crimes and genocide. The announcement was made on Thursday by Gergely Gulyás, chief of staff to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

This decision aligns with an official visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Budapest, which follows the ICC's issuance of an arrest warrant against him for alleged crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip. Despite the warrant, Hungary's right-wing government extended its invitation to Netanyahu in November, underscoring Orbán's criticism of the court's actions as "outrageously impudent" and "cynical."

The ICC, based in the Hague, Netherlands, requires member states like Hungary to arrest suspects with warrants, though it lacks the enforcement power to mandate compliance. Orbán's administration has taken a definitive stance of defiance as it initiates withdrawal proceedings within legal and constitutional parameters.

(With inputs from agencies.)